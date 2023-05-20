Supreme Court Jackson

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. — AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called herself a "Survivor superfan" on Saturday and offered an audience of graduating law school students lessons from the reality TV show.

The show has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since the show's second season.

The Associated Press

