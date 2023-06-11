Harvard

Students and visitors mingle in Harvard Yard before the gates are locked in Cambridge, Massachusetts. — Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Half of surveyed adults in the US disapprove of students’ race and ethnicities factoring into the college admissions process, according to a recent Pew Research Center study.

The poll of over 5,000 people found that 33% of respondents approved of colleges and universities boosting diversity by considering racial and ethnic backgrounds.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.