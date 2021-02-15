Following the release of the 2020 Inquirer Diversity and Inclusion Audit, local Black journalists said there is a need for real change in how the city’s paper of record covers Black news and how it treats its Black reporters.
The audit, released Friday, shows that although Black people make up 43.6 percent of the city’s population, they made up only 21 percent of “overall content,” versus 58.8 percent of stories that focused on white people, who make up 34 percent of the city’s population.
Other statistics include “Black women accounted for only 4.7 percent” of all race and gender identities featured, while more than half of all Black people featured (53 percent) were featured in sports.
The audit didn’t surprise the the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists.
“There are some people at the Inquirer, in my opinion, who act like this audit is a revelation or a shocker but actually these conversations have been ongoing with PABJ and the Inquirer for many years,” said PABJ President Ernest Owens. “If we were included in the audit, we could’ve explained that this has been a long ongoing history of not only…racism and…bias in hiring and editorial practices but…an issue that has been brought up numerous times with the Inquirer by PABJ, and that we [want] to see something a little more direct and a lot more specific than just consistent acknowledgment of the problem.
“You can keep acknowledging the problem but if you’re not really addressing specific issues and actually trying to work to solve those issues, then we’re going to keep going through this cycle.”
Owens said one of the chief and consistent complaints he’s noted in discussions with Black journalists who work at the Inquirer relate to workplace equity. This was underscored in the audit, with a key finding that a Black journalist who had “stronger metrics” was making $25,000 less than a white man in the same role.
Another incident cited a colleague who’d won a Pulitzer but “was only given a raise after they hired younger white men for a similar role.”
This is in addition to the fact that only two news reporters are Black – a crime and justice reporter and an education reporter. Overall, the Inquirer’s entire newsroom is about 75 percent white. And editors, at 77 percent, are “whiter” than non-editors, according to the audit.
“Pay equity is a big issue. A lot of the black journalists that I’ve spoken to continue to talk about not getting a raise in years,” Owens said. “Another issue is promotions. We don’t see a lot of Black journalists getting put in higher managerial positions. We see it in the entry level, but we are not seeing those promotions in higher leadership increase as much.”
Sandra Dawson Long Weaver, the first African-American female vice president of news for the Inquirer and the Daily News, and also the first African-American female managing editor of the Inquirer, said the Inquirer’s race and diversity issue is a long standing one that she saw firsthand throughout her nearly 30-year tenure with the paper. Now the Editorial Director for the Tennessee Tribune in Nashville, Tennessee, Weaver remembers a time when she realized she was being paid less for doing the equal amount of work of her white and male counterparts.
“When I was there — Black reporters and editors — we all pushed for more diversity,” said Weaver, a founding member of the National Association of Black Journalists who left the Inquirer in 2011. “It all starts with the hiring, making sure you have a diverse pool of candidates from which you can hire. Another concern that’s always been an issue, there’s never been enough Black reporters assigned to the city desk, covering what’s going on in Philadelphia, the day to day news. I also wondered about the diversity of the assigning editors and also other editors at the Inquirer.
“The tone starts at the top – assigning editors, news editors, copy editors, managing editors — what type of diversity is there at those levels because it starts from the top and the conversation has to be brought up every day. So, while the reflection of what you’re printing might be white or male, you can change that by [saying] to the reporter, ‘who else did you interview? Are you interviewing women? Are you interviewing women of color?’”
Weaver said she doesn’t see the Inquirer’s stagnancy in this area as an indication of indifference but one of prioritization.
“It’s not saying so much that they don’t care,” she said. “It’s saying that it’s not a priority. It is not a part of the daily discussions and that’s what it needs to be. And again, part of that reason – Who’s at the table? Who’s pitching the story, Who’s making the decision about the story? It’s not about not caring. It’s really prioritizing how your stories are done every day…The bigger impact is the whole story about what’s going on with the Black community is not being told.”
In response to the findings, Director of Special Projects and Editorial Events for the Inquirer, Evan Benn, forwarded a statement from Editor-in-Chief Gabriel Escobar.
“As part of The Philadelphia Inquirer’s 2020 strategic plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, we committed to commissioning an independent, outside audit of our content. With funding from the Lenfest Institute, we arranged for Temple University auditors to lead this extensive study, which analyzed more than 3,000 Inquirer stories, photographs, and videos published between August 2019 and July 2020,” the statement said.
“The audit has been under way for six months, in tandem with the Inquirer For All, our newsroom working groups whose mission is to help address many of the issues raised in the audit. We look forward to working with our colleagues to chart a path forward based on what we have learned.”
Questions related to the wage gaps and underreporting of the Black community were not addressed. Inquirer spokesperson Timothy N. Spreitzer said, “at this time, we are not providing any additional comment beyond the statement from Gabe…”
Andrea Wenzel, Ph.D., Temple University journalism professor and a co-chair of the Temple/Inquirer Audit Group, said the Inquirer was, at the time, involved with a pay equity study.
“The Inquirer was at the time in the middle of a pay equity study that they had commissioned,” Wenzel said. “We heard from people — they [are] concerned about it, but we didn’t get the details in terms who was being paid what or how bad it was. But that’s something… we think it’s really important that they address.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.