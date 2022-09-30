Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski, who has long been accused of sexually preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted in September on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said.
Golubski, 69, was arrested at his home in Edwardsville after a federal grand jury indicted him on six counts of civil rights violations. U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Schwartz entered a not guilty plea to all six charges for Golubski, who asked to remain silent. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Golubski retired in 2010 after working for the Kansas City Police Department for 35 years. Golubski's court-appointed attorney, Tom Lemon of Topeka, asked that Golubski be released before trial because he undergoes daily treatments for serious health issues, including dialysis three or four days a week for failing kidneys.
The FBI has been investigating allegations that Golubski, who is white, sexually assaulted Black women in the city and exchanged drugs for information during criminal investigations. Golubski’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to the indictment. If convicted of any of the counts, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.
In 2020, a coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders and racial justice advocates asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate Golubski and other members of the department who were accused of misconduct and abuse.
And in 2021, an organization run by rapper Jay-Z filed a petition seeking records from the police department related to what it called a history of officer misconduct within the department.
Documents made public during an 8-year effort to exonerate Rose McIntyre's son, Lamonte McIntyre, allege Golubski used his power to prey for decades on African-American women including her. McIntyre said she wonders whether her refusal to grant regular sexual favors to Golubski prompted him to retaliate against her son, who spent 23 years in a Kansas prison for a double murder he didn't commit. Lamonte was freed on Oct. 13, 2017.
