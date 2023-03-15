Trump Legal Troubles

Michael Cohen, center, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives with his attorney Lanny Davis, left, for the second day of grand jury testimony, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Stormy Daniels' lawyer said the porn actor met with prosecutors Wednesday as former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer testified before a grand jury investigating hush money paid to Daniels on Trump's behalf.

Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, tweeted that Daniels met with and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and was willing to be a witness. The news came as Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, was giving his second day of testimony before the grand jury.

