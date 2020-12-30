HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's governor will be letting additional restrictions that were imposed almost three weeks ago to combat the pandemic to expire as expected on Monday morning, his spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will announce the end of the temporary measures during an early afternoon news conference.
Wolf as of Dec. 12 temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.
The restrictions include an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50 and capacity restrictions at retail stores.
The temporary ban on sports has extended to K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and sports at the club, travel, recreational and intramural levels.
Republican state lawmakers and business groups opposed the additional restrictions.
The state Health Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 8,984 additional positive cases in Pennsylvania, 319 deaths and 6,022 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
