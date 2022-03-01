No issue gains more attention in Harrisburg each year than the state budget. So, with February marking Gov. Tom Wolf’s annual address which presents his Executive Budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, it’s no surprise this month’s news was dominated by the state’s spending plan.
The governor certainly made his eighth and final budget proposal memorable. The $44 billion plan was big and bold, and it proposed record increases in an array of funding areas. However, not everyone in Harrisburg was pleased with the robust presentation.
The governor’s proposal calls for a 16% increase in state spending in 2022-23. This would reflect a $6 billion in growth over the current fiscal year. Republican leaders in the House and Senate lambasted the plan, with some going to far as to call it a “Fiscal Fantasy Land.” The biggest criticism centered around out-year spending and the potential for another deficit, if not done right.
But supporters of the plan were not shy about its potential. The governor’s democrat colleagues in the legislature applauded the measure for its investments in priority matters like education, behavioral health, and anti-violence measures.
Outside of the $44 billion in General Fund spending, the governor also plans to drive an additional $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief to programs that would support small businesses; offer relief to working families; aid health care systems and behavioral health needs; add new funds to Growing Greener conservation efforts. These dollars need to be obligated by the end of 2024, and many are pushing to do so during this year’s budget.
In policy news, the business community is paying extremely close attention to plans aimed at increasing the minimum wage to $15-an-hour and restructuring the way corporations pay taxes. Both are reiterations of previous proposals, and each comes with layers of complexity and — in some corners — controversy.
For years, lawmakers have looked for ways to reduce the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT), which is the third highest in the nation at almost 10%. Wolf is proposing to do so, but he also wants to enact new taxing policies on intangible assets — a concept that has always raised questions among corporations.
Tapping into one of the more bipartisan discussions in recent memory, Wolf is also proposing new reforms to the state’s criminal justice system. In addition to the $35 million being considered for combating gun crimes in the budget, the Wolf Administration is looking to revamp the state’s pretrial system with a focus on bail reforms and indigent defenders.
As the House and Senate Appropriations Committees begin to sift through the proposed budget during the annual hearing process, outside focus continues to center on election-related issues — specifically redistricting.
The battle over legislative and congressional maps is in the hands of the state’s judicial system, and some matters are coming to a head. In late February, the state Supreme Court voted 4-3 to approve a new map outlining new districts in the US House of Representatives. The decision also confirmed Primary Election Day for 2022 will be May 17.
In the state legislature, deliberations continue around its own maps. Although the new maps were approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission by a vote of 4-1 in early February, House Republicans continue to file legal actions against the plans. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff is requesting the maps be tossed, which would allow lawmakers to run under the current legislative districts. Benninghoff was the lone vote against the commission’s maps earlier in the month.
Those arguing against the new maps have until March 7 to file with the courts. Until fully resolved, this matter will remain a major point of political debates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.