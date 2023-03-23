On the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the White House released state-by-state fact sheets highlighting the possible effects of Republican efforts to repeal the ACA and defund Medicaid, pointing out that at least 2.1 million Pennsylvanians could lose critical health care protections.
In a speech on the ACA’s anniversary Thursday, President Joe Biden called it “the most consequential piece of health-care legislation since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid” in 1965 and criticized the Republican attempts to repeal the law.
The president highlighted the many times in the law’s first few years that the Republican Party attempted to repeal or undercut it, and said, “They’re backing plans that would cut it again, cut Medicaid.”
The White House statement called congressional Republicans’ potential budget plans “a five-alarm fire for American families — especially when it comes to their health care costs” and noted that “virtually every Republican budget or fiscal plan over the last decade included repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and deep cuts to Medicaid.”
“What’s clear is this: extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to make health care more expensive for Pennsylvania families, all while pushing for more tax breaks for billionaires,” the White House said.
According to the fact sheet:
325,000 Pennsylvania residents would likely see an increase in premiums, with an average increase of $6,300 per resident.
Potentially more than 2.1 million Pennsylvanians with pre-existing health conditions would be at risk of losing critical protections, which could lead to them being denied coverage or charged excessively to buy individual market health insurance.
Nearly 1.1 million Pennsylvania residents would be at risk of incurring “catastrophic” medical bills, as a result of losing the ACA’s requirement that enrollees’ total out-of-pocket costs be limited.
4.9 million Pennsylvanians could potentially incur lifetime benefit caps that had been eradicated by the ACA.
1.5 million Pennsylvanians would risk losing health insurance coverage, including those who currently receive health insurance through either the ACA or expanded Medicaid coverage available as a result of the ACA.
Families in Pennsylvania could potentially lose access to free preventive care because the ACA requires private health insurance to cover those costs.
The morning of Biden’s speech, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., issued a tweet disparaging the president, calling his policies “out-of-control.”
“Another day, another lie from President Biden, who’s mastering his role as Divider-in-Chief, unable to form a coherent rebuttal to the fact that his out-of-control policies are oblivious to the devastating economic realities he’s inflicted upon American families and job creators,” Perry said.
