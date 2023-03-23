On the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the White House released state-by-state fact sheets highlighting the possible effects of Republican efforts to repeal the ACA and defund Medicaid, pointing out that at least 2.1 million Pennsylvanians could lose critical health care protections.

In a speech on the ACA’s anniversary Thursday, President Joe Biden called it “the most consequential piece of health-care legislation since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid” in 1965 and criticized the Republican attempts to repeal the law.

