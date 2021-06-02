As the pace of daily COVID-19 cases continues to decline and the number of vaccinations grows, states across the U.S. have lifted or modified restrictions on restaurants, retail stores, and other establishments.
Here’s what you need to know about loosening restrictions across the Delaware Valley.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. Below is a breakdown of current mitigation efforts.
The restrictions do not apply to Philadelphia, which has its own COVID-19 mitigation measures. Municipalities and school districts, if they so choose, may continue to implement stricter restrictions.
- Businesses: Restaurants and businesses no longer have capacity limits, but people are still required to wear masks indoors.
- Physical distancing: Businesses are not required to follow specific distancing measures, but residents who are not vaccinated must still wear face masks indoors or “where it is difficult to maintain proper physical distancing.”
- Face masks: Face masks are still required indoors and outdoors outside one’s home for people who are unvaccinated. Pennsylvania’s mask mandate will be lifted on Monday, June 28, or when 70% of adult residents are fully vaccinated — whichever comes first.
- Outdoor events: Occupancy limits have been dropped.
- Indoor events: Occupancy limits have been dropped.
Once the statewide masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law.
The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transit. People should also continue to follow mask guidance at workplaces, businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.
As of Saturday, May 29, more than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. According to state data, 58% of residents have received their first vaccine dose, and 53.5% of Pennsylvanians over age 18 are fully vaccinated.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia — whose restrictions are independent of those set by the state — has loosened most Safer-at-Home restrictions. Below is a breakdown of current mitigation efforts:
- Face masks:
- Face masks are no longer required outdoors for fully vaccinated people.
- Face masks are required inside businesses and restaurants.
- Restaurants:
- Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements have been lifted.
- 11 p.m. last call for dining order remains in place.
- Indoor mask requirements remain in effect for those not seated or eating.
- Businesses: Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements have been lifted.
- Indoor gatherings and theaters: Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements have been lifted.
- Outdoor gatherings and theaters:
- Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements have been lifted.
- Masks are no longer required.
- SEPTA:
- Capacity restrictions have been lifted on public transit, though riders must continue to wear masks, in accordance with CDC guidance.
City health officials may decide to drop the indoor mask mandate on Friday, June 11.
As of Thursday, May 27, more than 893,000 Philadelphians have received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 687,000 residents fully vaccinated.
New Jersey
New Jersey has lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions. Below is a breakdown of current mitigation efforts.
- Businesses: Percentage capacity limits for businesses have been lifted.
- Physical distancing: Physical distancing measures are no longer required, though businesses may choose to implement them.
- Face masks:
- Face masks are no longer required in outdoor public spaces or indoor spaces, though businesses may still require face-coverings for employees and customers.
- Indoor workplaces not open to the public will remain governed by existing health and safety protocols that employers must follow.
- Per CDC guidance, masks will continue to be required in health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transit.
- Per CDC guidance, child care centers and facilities, youth summer camps, and schools will continue to be governed by existing mask requirements.
- Masks will still be required in public-facing state offices, such as Motor Vehicle Commission agencies.
- Outdoor events: All capacity limits for outdoor events have been lifted.
- Indoor events: The capacity for indoor events like memorial services, funerals, performances, and political events has been raised to 250 people.
- Travel: Out-of-state travelers and residents returning to the Garden State are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival.
Starting Friday, June 4, the following changes will go into effect:
- Face masks:
- New Jersey will no longer require people to wear masks indoors, though businesses can choose to require face masks for employees and customers.
- Businesses:
- The mandate that businesses offer telework arrangements and reduce on-site staff as much as possible will be lifted.
- Employers in indoor worksites closed to the public may allow employees who can verify that they are vaccinated to forego face masks and physical distancing.
- The mandate that businesses offer telework arrangements for their workforce and reduce on-site staff as much as possible will be lifted.
- Indoor events:
- The general indoor gathering limit will be lifted.
- The indoor gathering limit for events like memorial services, funerals, performances, and political events will be lifted.
- The 30% capacity limit for indoor large venues with a fixed-seating capacity over 1,000 will be lifted.
As of Saturday, May 29, more than 8.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 4.2 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated.
Delaware
Delaware has modified or eliminated several COVID-19 restrictions. Below is a breakdown of current mitigation efforts:
- Businesses: Capacity limits have been lifted for Delaware restaurants, stores, churches, and other businesses, as long as they follow physical distancing requirements. Residents must still wear masks inside Delaware businesses.
- Physical distancing: The distance required to prevent COVID-19 transmission has been lowered to three feet. There is no timeline yet for when physical distancing restrictions will be lifted.
- Face masks: Face masks are still required indoors. There is no timeline yet for when face mask requirements will be lifted.
- Indoor and outdoor events: Events over 250 people indoors and outdoors still require plan approval from DPH to ensure compliance.
As of Sunday, May 30, about 59.8% of Delawareans 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 913,000 doses administered in total.
