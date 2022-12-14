Question: Who is the majority leader of the Pennsylvania House?
Answer: Both sides of the aisle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are claiming to be House Majority Leaders. On one hand, there is state Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191st District, who was sworn in as House majority leader and presiding officer last Wednesday, citing the law and precedent, after Democrats won 102 seats, a majority on Nov. 8. On the other hand, there is state Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-100th District, who on Monday was sworn in claiming he was House majority leader, based on the now three vacancies on the Democratic side, which resulted in a 101 to 99 majority for the Republications.
Q: When will a speaker of the state House be elected?
A: On Jan. 3, there will be a vote for speaker of the state House. The duties of speaker include naming powerful committee chairs; determining when or if a bill comes up for a vote; and maintaining order in accordance with House rules.
Q: Who will run for speaker?
A: Rep. Joanna McClinton for the Democrats will be a candidate. A Republican, but Cutler said he will not be a candidate.
Q: How did we get here?
A: On Nov. 8, Democrats won 102 seats in the house, a majority. But Rep. Tony DeLuca died before the election, creating a vacancy. McClinton used her power to schedule special elections on Feb. 7th, to fill three house seats left by DeLuca’s death and the resignation last Wednesday of both Austin Davis, who was elected the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and Summer Lee, who was elected U.S. Rep. on Nov. 8th. She will become the first Black woman U.S. Representative. in the state.
Q: Has this happened before?
A: “This is unprecedented,” said Nicole Reigelman, House Democratic caucus spokesperson. “Nobody’s seen anything like this. We believe we are the majority party and we are going to keep talking about it.” For her part, McClinton cited as precedent, a case in 2004, when Samuel H. Smith, a Republican, who served as the presiding officer Dec. 9, 2004, scheduled a special election to fill a seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker in the 189th District. McClinton also cited the 2003-04 session when Majority Leader John Perzel, R-172nd District, served as acting speaker for several weeks following the death of Speaker Matt Ryan, R-168th District.
Q: What’s next?
A: On Feb. 7, there is a special election scheduled for three vacant seats are in predominately democratic Allegheny County and are expected to seat other democrats. Republicans will run candidates in those races, Cutler said.
Last Friday, Cutler filed suit in the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg against the Department of State and the Board of Election of Allegheny County, seeking an injunction to stop the writs of election filed by McClinton. Cutler said he has the power to schedule the special elections, but said the timing could be affected by the lawsuit
“By affirming our current majority, House Republicans are also continuing our commitment to upholding the rule of law and electoral certainty, while acting in a manner wholly consistent with prior precedent,” Cutler said in statement.
