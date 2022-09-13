Delaware State University is among the top HBCUs in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.
The university moved to the No. 2 public HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) in the United States and No. 8 overall among all HBCUs both public and private. Last year, Delaware State ranked No. 3 and No. 10 respectively.
In the U.S. News’ Best Colleges rankings, released on Monday, the top three public HBCUs include Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), Delaware State and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University (A&T).
The top 10 overall HBCUs include Spelman College, Howard University, Tuskegee University, Morehouse College, Xavier University of Louisiana, Hampton University, Florida A&M University, Delaware State University, Claflin University and North Carolina A&T University. Lincoln University came in at No. 22 and Cheyney University was ranked No. 43 among all HBCUs public and private.
There are 101 HBCUs in the country, 47 of which are considered public institutions. However, the U.S. News ranked a total of 77 HBCUs for the report.
“At Delaware State University, we are not obsessed with rankings,” said Delaware State University president Tony Allen. “We, like all of our sister institutions, are obsessed with students and their desire to change their life trajectories for themselves, their families, and their communities.
“For us, that means making sure we understand our students’ needs regardless of what they look like or where they come from,” he added. “Creating an environment where our faculty and staff live our credo every day ‘enter to learn, go forth to serve’; and keeping students connected to our grand institution and its history once they leave our care.”
First published in 1983, The U.S News and World Report “Best Colleges Ranking” is an annual set of rankings of colleges and universities in the United States.
Separate from its ranking among HBCUs, Delaware State also earned multiple spots in the report on other areas. In top regional universities-North, institutions that offer the best value for students, accounting both for academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid, Delaware State University ranked No. 85.
In social mobility, which shows which institutions enroll and graduate students who are from low-resource families, the university ranked No. 22. Delaware State was also ranked No. 16 in most innovative schools, which shows institutions that make the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities.
“That strong performance among our peer institutions in Regional Universities North is especially notable for us,” said Delaware State University vice president for strategic enrollment management Antonio Boyle.
“That’s our primary targeting area for undergraduate recruiting, which generally yields about 70 to 75% of our freshmen annually, so it is exciting to be validated when we tell prospective students and their families about our value proposition,” he added.
Founded in 1891, Delaware State University is a public historically Black land-grant research university in Dover, Delaware. The university encompasses four colleges and a diverse population of undergraduate and advanced-degree students.
This fall, the university welcomed 1,700 incoming freshmen, the largest class ever. For the 2022-2023 academic year, the total cost for Delaware State’s tuition, fees, cost of room and board, books and supplies and transportation and personal expenses is $28,906 for in-state students and $38,828 for out-of-state students, according to usnews.com.
Delaware State has had a 40% expansion over the last decade, which was aided by the acquisition of Wesley College, which was finalized in July 2021. The acquisition of Wesley made the university the first HBCU to acquire an existing institution of higher education.
The university also announced last year that it would return to Wilmington, Del., after Capital One donated a riverfront building valued at $4.7 million. Delaware State will use the location for its graduate, adult and continuing education programs.
“When we see increases in affordability, graduation, retention, economic mobility and innovation, we know we are on the right path,” Allen said. “That’s what makes us proud and our students ready, resilient and strong.”
