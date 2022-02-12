Nathan Thomas was a student at Delaware State University when his education was interrupted by his induction into the U.S. Army.
Thomas, an original Tuskegee Airmen, served in the Army Air Force in Aberdeen, Maryland, Sheppardfield, Texas; and Tuskegee, Alabama.
While in Tuskegee, he served under Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. with the famous 99th Pursuit Squadron as an information and education specialist. Thomas was responsible for bringing information to Davis and the pilots preparing for flight during World War II.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps (AAC), a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
“Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was an amazing man who led the Tuskegee Airmen,” Thomas said. “The main thing I saw in him was he made sure all the men and everything at Tuskegee was clean.
“He made sure everything was sparkling and everyone was dressed well,” he added. “He had a unique skill when it came to mentoring the pilots and cadets. I’ve never seen anything like it. He was one man who created change in the way that people came into the service.”
Thomas, 95, talked about his experience as an aviator at a recent Black History Month event titled “Breaking Barriers in Aviation at Delaware State.”
The event, which was presented by the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, was hosted by Lt. Col Michael Hales, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and director of aviation programs at Delaware State.
During the event, Thomas reminisced about being a student at Delaware State, the hard times he endured as a Tuskegee Airmen and aviation today.
“I saw segregation all over the United States,” Thomas said. “If we didn’t have our own we were shut out. There were many times where I wanted to give up, but I continued to persevere.
“I had to keep using the skills I was learning to make a difference,” he added. “I couldn’t get caught up making bad decisions because I had a greater mission to achieve.”
Thomas returned to Delaware State following the completion of his military service and graduated in 1950. After graduating from college, he worked in Washington D.C. at the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Postal Service in Philadelphia, where he would later retire in 1981.
He also worked at the School District of Philadelphia as an administrative assistant before retiring for a second time in 1987.
“Delaware State College, which is now Delaware State University, was always a great school even back in the 1930s and 1940s,” Thomas said.
“We had great teachers and if you wanted a great education that was the place to be,” he added. “I’m proud to be a part of this university.”
In 1939, Delaware State University was one of six historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), that were designated to train Black pilots. West Virginia State College, Howard University, Tuskegee Institute, Hampton Institute and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College were also designated training sites.
After World War II, the aviation program at Delaware State deteriorated before getting revived in 1987. Since the program restarted, all the school’s planes have been painted with red tails, which have become a symbol of the Tuskegee Airmen and the planes they flew in World War II.
“Delaware State trained Black pilots for World War II at this airport before the military consolidated training in Tuskegee, Alabama,” Hales said. “All of those flight training students and they all went down there and they became what’s known today as the Tuskegee Airmen.
“We have students from our small college who were part of that original group of Tuskegee Airmen,” he added. “We celebrate that by painting our aircrafts tails red and the university builds on that long legacy to provide opportunities to its students today.”
Today, Delaware State’s aviation program offers two concentrations in professional pilot and aviation management.
The university has the lowest flight lab fees on the East Coast and the largest fleet of aircraft of any HBCU with an aviation program.
“The aviation program is constantly growing,” Hales said. “We’re training the largest number of pilots of color of any HBCU. “We have 22 airplanes and 125 students started the program in the fall semester.
“Students who come here are not only learning how to be professional pilots, but they’re also learning how to be CEOs and CFOs of aviation, industry companies, small businesses and airports,” he added. “We’re continuing to make history and break barriers in aviation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.