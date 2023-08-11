Taalibudeen “Taalib” Ibn Hasdn Anderson, 22, and Tariq Anderson, 23, both of the 5600 block of Boyer Street were arrested in Montgomery County this week for using the stolen driver's license and Military ID of an Army soldier to buy 14 firearms.
The young men used ID they found in April when Shaheim Dontez Mitchell dropped his wallet while he was visiting his mother in Philadelphia. Mitchell, an active-duty member of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap, reported the missing Military ID in the spring.
By law, both Taalibudeen and Tariq are not allowed to buy firearms, and one of the guns they bought illegally may have been used in a July 22 shooting in West Philadelphia, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. A tan firearm illegally purchased by Taalibudeen on July 1 was recovered when police obtained a search warrant for a car involved in the shooting at 4224 Parrish St.
Another illegally purchased gun showed up in the hands of a man arrested for drug trafficking, according to police.
A third person, Daijon Griffin, 21, of Wilmington, Delaware, was also arrested for his involvement in the stolen ID/firearms purchasing operation. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and will be extradited to Montgomery County for arraignment.
The men were allegedly operating a theft and forgery operation from their home, according to joint investigations by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Gun Violence Task Force.
The Andersons were nabbed by police when they showed up at TriTac Firearms in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, to fill out required paperwork to pick up seven guns they had ordered online. The facility was under police surveillance when the Andersons tried to pick up the guns. Their background check was delayed by law enforcement, so the two left by Lyft without the guns. Law enforcement intercepted the Lyft, found differing identification on the backseat of the car and took both of the Andersons into custody.
Just hours before his arrest, detectives said that Taalibudeen had tried to purchase two out-of-stock guns from Whitakker Arms where he had already ordered seven firearms. All 14 of the guns that were charged as attempted purchases were seized by law enforcement.
Philadelphia police seized a semi-automatic weapon, purchased by Taalibudeen on July 1, when they arrested Kimani Spencer, 31, in the 5500 block of Boyer Street on drug trafficking charges.
They recovered a second gun during a traffic stop, and Ryan Shaw, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of S. 42nd St., for violations of the Uniform Firearms Act when he was found with one of the Andersons' illegally purchased semi-automatics.
A search of the Andersons' and Griffin's home also turned up 10 firearm boxes, eight of which had serial numbers correlating to firearms purchased in Mitchell’s name. Law enforcement also found shipping boxes addressed to Mitchell from online purchases of gun accessories and ammunition, plus credit and bank cards in various names including Mitchell’s and Afton Kiana Paradee. Police also found laptops, printers, checkbooks and black security paperwork allegedly used for identity theft and forgery.
“These defendants were arming criminals, plain and simple,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “And the actions of these criminals are made even worse by their taking advantage of a loss by a soldier serving our country.
"The recovery by law enforcement of these straw purchases, by three of the 14 straw-purchased firearms within days of their purchase, shows how fast these illegal guns show up at crime scenes. This flow of illegal firearms onto the streets makes all our communities less safe.”
Law enforcement was alerted to Griffin's involvement due to cell phone calls to Tariq. In the calls, he allegedly told Tariq to delete all Instagram messages from "Riq" or "Lib" and asked him to delete or re-set his email. The D.A. said they believe the young men were using coded language to refer to guns when they discussed whether or not Tariq "sold them shoes," and what happened to that "jawn."
All three defendants were charged with nearly 500 counts of felonies, including corrupt organization, conspiracy, firearms ownership-providing false information, sales of firearms to ineligible transfer, dealing in the proceeds of illegal activities, person not to possess a firearm, forgery, identity theft and criminal use of a communications facility, as well as hundreds of counts of misdemeanor charges.
Bail was set at $500,000 cash each for Tariq and Taalibudeen during an arraignment before Judge Katherine McGill. Both men are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility until a preliminary hearing on Aug. 29.
The investigation leading to the trio’s arrest also involved assistance from the Springfield Township Police, Cheltenham Township Police and the Philadelphia Police Department.
