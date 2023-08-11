Taalibudeen “Taalib” Ibn Hasdn Anderson, 22, and Tariq Anderson, 23, both of the 5600 block of Boyer Street were arrested in Montgomery County this week for using the stolen driver's license and Military ID of an Army soldier to buy 14 firearms.

The young men used ID they found in April when Shaheim Dontez Mitchell dropped his wallet while he was visiting his mother in Philadelphia. Mitchell, an active-duty member of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap, reported the missing Military ID in the spring.

