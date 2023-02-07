Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85.
Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor.
In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of a Baptist church. That year, she also became the first Black woman to serve as chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department. In 2016, the city renamed a portion of Washington Street in her honor.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Morton family announces the peaceful transition of our Matriarch,” Morton’s family posted on Facebook over the weekend. “We respectfully ask that you give us time to process this great transition.”
While information regarding final arrangements or memorial services has yet to be finalized, tributes to Morton have been pouring in.
“As Mayor, on behalf of the City of Wilmington, we mourn the passing of Bishop Aretha Morton. Generations in our City and beyond have been graced with her wisdom and guidance. Condolences to the Morton family,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.
“I felt privileged to know Bishop Morton as a mentor, confidante, and friend – and in that, I know I was not alone,” said Delaware’s U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “Her generous spirit and humble ministry fostered truly remarkable relationships with people of every age, background, and denomination. Through life’s greatest triumphs and tribulations – it was Bishop Morton’s counsel and ministry so many of us relied upon. And that ministry was never limited only to the pulpit. Bishop Morton was such an integral part of the fabric of our community.”
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper called Morton a “true public servant,” adding that Wilmington and the entire state “is a better place because of her pioneering spirit and nurturing personality.”
“Bishop Morton was not only an inspiration to her friends, family, and congregation, but she was a valued and trusted community and civic leader in our city and state,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons. “Our prayers are with her family — most especially her children — and we hope that they find comfort in knowing that Bishop Morton’s life of service left a permanent positive mark on many, whether through her service, ministry, or wisdom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.