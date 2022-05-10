An incident where the historically Black Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team bus was stopped on I-95 for a minor traffic violation and the women’s personal items were searched by Liberty County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies and drug-sniffing dogs is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Samantha Fuller, executive assistant to William Bowman, sheriff of Liberty County, said the incident took place on April 20 but there will be no further comment until the investigation is completed.
Tony Allen, DSU president, said he was incensed. “We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us,” Allen said. “We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions.”
Team coach Pamella Jenkins and several members of the lacrosse team said they felt traumatized after the deputies came onto the bus and said they were looking for illegal drugs and urged them to admit to it before the search. Then the deputies began going through and tossing about their personal items, such as underwear and feminine products. No drugs were found.
Professor Jules Epstein, an Edward D. Ohlbaum Endowed Term Professor at Temple Beasley School of Law, said it appeared that there was no probable cause, after watching a YouTube video of the incident.
“I know of no case from the U.S. Supreme Court that says that the mere fact that you stopped a bus, that was in the wrong lane, speeding or anything else, that entitles the police to search the bag of every person on the bus,” said Epstein, who is also director of advocacy programs at the law school. “Probable cause means specific facts from which a reasonably trained police officer could conclude that there was contraband, something illegal or evidence of a crime in the bags. Stopping a bus because it was in the wrong lane gives none of that.”
For example, if a person paid for an airline ticket with cash to fly round-trip to Miami and return in three hours, Epstein said, that is suspicious.
Several team members recounted the incident in a story in The Hornet, DSU’s student newspaper, and said they felt “racially profiled.”
The team was traveling on I-95 during a road trip after several games in Florida and Georgia when the bus was stopped in Liberty County, which is about 30 miles from Savannah, Georgia. The sheriff’s deputies said they stopped the bus because it was prohibited from driving in the left lane.
“Videos such as this one taken by one of the players clearly show law enforcement members attempting to intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia,” said Allen, the DSU president. “To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process.”
Allen said the student-athletes, coaches and the subcontracted bus driver are all safe.
“I have spoken with many of them, and in the course of investigating this incident in conjunction with our general counsel and athletic director, I have also reached out to Delaware’s governor, congressional delegation, attorney general and Black Caucus,” Allen said. “They, like me, are incensed. We have also reached out to Georgia law enforcement and are exploring options for recourse — legal and otherwise — available to our student-athletes, our coaches and the university.”
“As a family member of Elijah McClain, I’ve realized what happens when police take advantage of their privilege and compromise their job,” said Saniya Craft, a DSU lacrosse team member. “After seeing the police brutally murder my relative, I was petrified for what would happen to my teammates and I. As women of color, we are constantly facing adversity and this was an incident we had to overcome together.”
A 23-year-old Black man, McClain, a massage therapist, was killed by police in Colorado in a violent encounter in 2019.
“I said in January, (during bomb threats against HBCUs) we will never be bullied into believing anything other than what we are — Americans, learners, teachers, builders — useful and honorable people ready to soar,” Allen said. “I am proud of our student-athletes, their coaches, the athletic department leadership, and the reporters and staff of the school newspaper. Our mission is a critical one and is as much a part of the American story as any. Again, I say, ‘We shall not be moved.’”
