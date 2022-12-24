Democrats won the governor’s race, a U.S. Senate seat and elected the first Pennsylvania Black woman to the U.S. House of Representatives. In Philadelphia, five Democratic City Council members resigned to run for mayor and four new Council members were elected to replace most of them.
Shapiro-Davis win governor and lieutenant governor’s race
On Nov. 8, Josh Shapiro won the governor’s office and state Rep. Austin Davis D-35th District, won as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. Shapiro defeated state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33rd District, by a wide margin. Their inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 17. Shapiro replaces Democrat Tom Wolf, who is finishing his second term and is prohibited from a third, because of term limits.
Fetterman defeats Republican Oz for U.S. Senate
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who was a mayor of Braddock, defeated retired surgeon and television host Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate for the seat held by Pat Toomey, a Republican who retired.
Pa. elects first Black woman to be U.S. representative
State Rep. Summer Lee, D-34th District, who represents parts of Allegheny County, was elected to the U.S. House, the first Black woman in Pennsylvania, to do so. Lee resigned her state House seat.
Pennsylvania Democrats flip state House, winning 102 seats for a majority
State Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191st District, moved closer to becoming the first Black female speaker of the state House. But the election of Reps. Davis and Lee, coupled with the death of state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-32nd District, left three open seats.
McClinton, Cutler dispute state House leadership
McClinton filed paperwork with the state to schedule special elections to fill the House’s three open seats in February. Since the open seats are all in heavily Democratic Allegheny County, they are expected to be replaced with other Democrats.
Later, House Republican Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-100th District, filed suit in Commonwealth Court seeking an injunction to delay the special elections that McClinton has called. Cutler later filed his own paperwork to schedule special elections for two open seats in May.
Five City Council members resign to run for mayor
Earlier this year, former Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez all resigned to get into the mayor’s race. Philadelphia’s charter requires city officeholders resign their positions before seeking higher office.
More candidates announce for mayor pushing field to 9
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned Oct. 25 to enter the mayor’s race. Since then, supermarket owner Jeff Brown joined the race. Brown, who is the only candidate without government experience, recently became the first candidate to start running television commercials. Domb, a businessperson with extensive real estate holdings, has begun running radio commercials. And Parker has released a biographical ad on social media platforms. Retired Municipal Court Judge James DeLeon and state Rep. Amen Brown, D-10th District, have also jumped into the crowded race for mayor.
Philadelphia has never elected a woman as mayor, now four women are in the race. At 35, Brown, if elected, would become the youngest person to hold that office.
Four Democrats elected to Council replacing members who resigned
In Philadelphia, four Democrats won election to City Council on Nov. 8, to replace the wave of Democratic members who resigned to run for mayor of Philadelphia. The new councilmembers are: Quetcy Lozada, D-7th District, who replaced Sánchez; Anthony Phillips, D-9th District, who replaced Parker; along with Jim Harrity and Sharon Vaughn, who replaced at-Large members Domb and Green.
Johnson and three co-defendants found not guilty in bribery scheme
In November, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, along with his wife, Dawn Chavous, a consultant and two co-defendants were found not guilty by a federal jury in a bribery case.
Federal prosecutors had accused Abdul Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, former executives at Universal Companies, a real estate firm and charter school operator, of bribing Johnson in the form of a two-year, $67,000 consulting contract for his wife.
The defense countered that there was no evidence of any bribe.
In April, U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh declared a mistrial in the first trial on the same charges, after a jury said they were hopelessly deadlocked.
House Republicans vote to impeach Philadelphia DA Krasner
House Republicans voted in November to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, accusing him of failure to prosecute some minor crimes, criticizing his bail request policies and management style. They seek to have Krasner removed from office. The matter was sent to the state Senate for a trial, which starts in January.
Krasner, who is in his second term, filed suit in Commonwealth Court seeking to declare that the General Assembly lacks constitution authority.
