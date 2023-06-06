NEW YORK — New York City's reliance on the tactic known as "stop and frisk" as part of a new initiative to combat gun violence is harming communities of color and running afoul of the law, a court-appointed federal monitor reported Monday.

Monitor Mylan Denerstein said the NYPD 's Neighborhood Safety Teams — special units deployed in the past 14 months to seize guns in high-crime areas — were engaging in "unconstitutional policing" by stopping and frisking too many people without justification.

The Associated Press 

