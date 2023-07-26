Toll Cheats-NJ

FILE - Traffic passes through the toll plaza at the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on Friday, June 10, 2022. Toll cheats cost New Jersey more than $117 million last year, a chronic problem that officials say has become even worse since the pandemic. Unpaid tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike totaled $47.2 million and $9 million on the Garden State Parkway in 2022, according to the Turnpike Authority, which runs both roads. Those numbers have increased over the past five years, officials said. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

 Ted Shaffrey

TRENTON, N.J. — Toll cheats cost New Jersey more than $117 million last year, a chronic problem that officials say has become even worse since the pandemic.

Unpaid tolls totaled $47.2 million on the New Jersey Turnpike and $9 million on the Garden State Parkway in 2022, according to the Turnpike Authority, which runs both roads. Those numbers have increased over the past five years, officials said.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.