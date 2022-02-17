Three Lincoln University students were stabbed, one fatally in a dorm room on campus on Wednesday evening, according to a statement released by the office of Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan.
According to the District Attorney’s office and Lincoln University Police, one student identified by family as Jawine Evans, 21, died at the scene.
Two other students were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Del., and were treated and released. According to news reports
Police said they believe it was an isolated incident. No charges have been filed.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation,” Lincoln University’s office of communications, said in a statement.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call Chester County Detective John DiBattista at 610-344-6824 or Lincoln University Police Safety at 484-365-7211.
A state-related and historically Black college, Lincoln University has about 1,900 students. Classes resumed Thursday.
