Nearly 30,000 federal student loan borrowers in Pennsylvania will receive more than $1.3 billion in loan forgiveness, according to the Department of Education.
In the next few weeks, borrowers will be notified by the Department of Education. Eligible borrowers should expect their discharges 30 days from the notification date.
Borrowers receiving forgiveness will have repayment on those loans paused until their discharge is processed, while those who opt out of the discharge will return to repayment once payments resume in the fall.
The Department of Education will also continue to notify borrowers who reach the applicable forgiveness thresholds every two months until next year when all borrowers who are not yet eligible for forgiveness will have their payment counts updated.
“Far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress toward forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a written statement.
“We are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans. This administration will not stop fighting to level the playing field in higher education,” he said.
The loan forgiveness is part of the Biden-Harris Administration plan to provide more than 804,000 borrowers with $39 billion in automatic loan forgiveness as a result of fixes to the income driven repayment (IDR) plans.
An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment on their income and family size. The plan also offers forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after the borrower makes 240 or 300 monthly payments, which correlates to 20 or 25 years, according to the Department of Education.
“This will be a tremendous help for thousands of borrowers,” said Jaylon Herbin, director of federal campaigns for the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL).
“We will not only have affordable repayments moving forward, but people’s accounts will accurately reflect that,” he said. “They will no longer be paying long term on a program that was only meant to be for 20 or 25 years, depending on what program they enrolled in.
“This move has a lot to do with a GAO (Government Accountability Office) report that came out last year on the IDR program,” he added. “They found that 157 loans that had been forgiven under the IDR plan were not accurately counted and reflected in their system. From this, the administration knew they needed to go in and make these reforms.”
Persis Yu, deputy executive director and managing counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center, said the loan forgiveness for borrowers is a start, but more work still needs to be done in terms of student loan debt.
“Working people with student loan debt have been made collateral damage by a dysfunctional student loan system,” Yu said in a written statement.
“Just like we saw with Public Service Loan Forgiveness, our student loan system is riddled with structural incompetence, and vulnerable, low-income, and Black and brown borrowers face the harshest effects,” she said.
“We look forward to the administration’s ongoing efforts to enact further relief efforts and ensure they include defaulted borrowers — those who have truly fallen between the cracks and who have been continually left behind,” she added.
The Supreme Court ruled last month that the Biden-Harris administration overstepped its authority to cancel or reduce student loan debt.
Last year, President Joe Biden announced a $400 billion plan that would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. Of those, nearly 20 million would have had their remaining student debt erased completely.
Since Biden took office, his administration has approved $116.6 billion in student debt relief for more than 3.4 million Americans, according to the Department of Education.
In October, nearly 37 million student loan borrowers will have to restart their monthly payments, more than three years after pandemic relief policies paused them.
“During this payment pause, there have been new contracts that have been allocated to services so borrowers need to make sure they know who their servicer is,” Herbin said.
“Make sure that the number reflects what you recall during your time in college and then see if you qualify for any type of student loan forgiveness program,” he said.
“If you have the opportunity, find a financial advisor that can help you budget to prepare yourself for the start of the repayments,” he added. “It’s going to be a lengthy process for payments to restart so we’re encouraging borrowers to be patient.”
Herbin said college students can also prepare now for their student loan forgiveness.
“For juniors and seniors, we encourage them to look at the loans you have taken out during your time in college and see what kind of loans they are whether they’re subsidized, unsubsidized, direct or indirect loans so you know how the interest is accruing,” Herbin said.
“Some of these loans they’ve already started accruing from the time you took them out,” he said. “Knowing what those are will help you as you navigate through your financial process, especially if you’re looking for a job.
“For those that are going to college, do your due diligence,” he added. “Know what type of loans you’re taking out, what opportunities are there for you and look at the history of the tuition and school that you’re going to.”
