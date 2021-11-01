With voters set to cast their ballots this Election Day, let’s take a look at Americans’ views of voting rights.
A study conducted by the Pew Research Center from July 8 to July 18, 2021, found that Americans were split along partisan lines over whether voting is a right or a privilege.
While more than half (57%) of Americans said voting was “a fundamental right for every adult U.S. citizen and should not be restricted in any way,” 42% said “voting is a privilege that comes with responsibilities and can be limited if adult U.S. citizens don’t meet some requirements.”
The gap was much larger by party, Pew found.
In fact, 67% of Republicans or those who lean Republican said that voting was a privilege compared to just 21% of Democrats or those who lean Democratic who said the same.
Similarly, 78% of Democrats, or those who lean Democratic, said that voting was a fundamental right compared to just 32% of Republicans, or those who lean Republican, who said the same.
Despite the party divide on the perception of voting, nearly all Americans — 94% — said that “it is important that people who are legally qualified to vote are able to cast a ballot.”
Additionally, 82% of Americans surveyed said that it was “very important.”
But views on voting also differed by demographics, according to Pew.
Percentage of Americans by race and ethnicity who say voting is a “fundamental right”:
White … 51%
Black …. 77%
Hispanic … 63%
Asian … 66%
Percentage of Americans by race and ethnicity who say voting is a “privilege”:
White … 48%
Black … 21%
Hispanic … 35%
Asian … 34%
Percentage of Americans by age range who say voting is a “fundamental right”:
Ages 18-29 … 64%
Ages 30-49 … 60%
Ages 50-64 … 52%
Ages 65 and older … 51%
Percentage of Americans by age range who say voting is a “privilege”:Ages 18-29 … 36%
Ages 30-49 … 39%
Ages 50-64 … 47%
Ages 65 and older … 47%
