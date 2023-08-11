O'Shae Sibley

A teenager pleaded not guilty on August 11 to second-degree murder as a hate crime in the killing of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song.

A teenager pleaded not guilty Friday to nine counts in the stabbing death of a dancer who was vogueing at a Brooklyn gas station, according to court records and his attorney.

Dmitriy Popov, 17, is being charged as an adult in the killing of O’Shae Sibley, his attorney and prosecutors said. A grand jury indicted Popov Thursday for murder in the second degree as a hate crime, manslaughter in the first degree as a hate crime, weapons possession and other charges.

