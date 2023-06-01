Teacher Salaries Pennsylvania

Shown is a class room at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG — Teachers are leaving their jobs at an accelerating rate in Pennsylvania, amid fears of a nationwide exodus of burned-out teachers and a collapse in enrollment in recruitment programs that is making teachers increasingly difficult to replace.

A new analysis by Penn State’s Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis shows that the rate of teacher attrition in Pennsylvania grew faster in the 2022-23 school year and hit its highest point in a decade of tracking.

The Associated Press

