Tahesha Way

Governor Phil Murphy announced Tahesha Way will fill the role as Lieutenant Governor, today in the Governor’s office September 8, 2023 (Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office)

TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy named Secretary of State Tahesha Way to be the state's next lieutenant governor, a month after Sheila Oliver died after a short hospitalization.

Way's appointment takes effect immediately because the state constitution doesn't require Senate approval for the nomination. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner swore her in Friday outside the governor's office.

