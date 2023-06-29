The Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action is likely to lead to a decline in Black college enrollments and reduce the diversity at institutions of higher education, legal experts and advocates for racial justice said Thursday.
“There’s a real risk that the incoming classes will look different,” said Cara McClellan, director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic and a practice associate professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
“Without considering race, there would be a reduction in the number of underrepresented students of color,” she said.
After California banned affirmative action in its public universities in 1996, Black enrollment at these institutions fell sharply.
Mary Frances Berry, a University of Pennsylvania professor of American social thought and history emeritus and a former chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, said that opponents of affirmative action overlooked critical facts.
"People don't take into account that Blacks in America are the descendants of slaves and the importance of education in making up the deficit," she said.
However, she noted a small opening in the ruling for students from underrepresented groups to discuss their own experiences in college applications.
"It also a little something that students can still discuss their backgrounds and who they are," she said. "They are not quite willing to say you can't talk about race."
She also noted that Black students still have opportunities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
"It is also great that so many African-American students are going to historically Black colleges," Berry said. "They've seen a jump in numbers. The schools are getting grants and are strengthening their balance sheets. It is still important to have access to all kinds of higher education institutions."
Attorney Sara Woods, an adjunct professor at Villanova School of Law and CEO of Philadelphia Futures, oversees operations at Heights Philadelphia, an educational non-profit that works with 3,000 students across the city.
"We disagree with the decision," Woods said. "Our message to students is that they matter. Our goal is to keep the doors to college wide open for them. This is not the end. You will still be able to move forward. They still need students, they still need talent. Keep going, keep following your path. The onus should not be on students, but on institutions. There are ways to move forward."
Heights Philadelphia sponsors a course that guides students through the college admissions process and works with college-bound students starting when they are in middle school.
McClellan, the director of the Penn justice clinic, said there may still be ways for colleges to achieve diversity in their enrollment.
"Nothing is as effective at ensuring racial diversity as affirmatively considering race," she said, "but race-neutral strategies exist that can advance the educational benefits of a diverse student body at institutions of higher education."
She said colleges and universities still have "duties under civil rights law ... to ensure that they aren’t creating unnecessary barriers that exclude students of color.”
But she also noted that policies like legacy admissions, which benefit mostly white and wealthy students, are still in place.
“We know that these policies preference wealthy students and white students,” McClellan said, “and without an attempt to ensure an equal playing field, this case really threatens to return our country to a time where elite universities, in particular, were reserved for the white and the wealthy.”
The court ruling has inspired a March on Washington, planned for Aug. 26. Rev. Al Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network (NAN), is organizing the march, which he called a "fight for justice and equality."
Sharpton criticized the high court's rulings, saying the decisions will end decades of safeguards for equal access to education, especially for Black and Brown students.
"The Supreme Court just stuck a dagger in the back of Black America," Sharpton said. "Affirmative action was a commonly embraced policy because it served as a check on an admissions process that was rife with racism, nepotism and favoritism for generations. The reality plays a factor in admissions, from pre-K to post-doctorate, and institutions just saw their best tool for fairness outlawed."
More than 90 amicus briefs — 33 in favor of ending affirmative action and 60 supporting affirmative action in some form — were filed with the court in the months leading up to the decision.
In one brief, leaders of HBCUs and the National Association for Equity Opportunity in Higher Education wrote that “it is of critical importance that institutions such as Respondents, with long histories of excluding and marginalizing Black students, be permitted to consider race as one factor in a holistic review in order to ensure that their incoming classes are racially diverse and Black students can feel safe and welcome.”
Other letters of support for affirmative action were submitted by the National Academy of Education, the American Bar Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the deans of 11 U.S. law schools, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the American Civil Liberties Union, and 25 Harvard student and alumni organizations.
