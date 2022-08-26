For Philadelphia native Ashley Romano, hearing that the Biden administration will be canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers was bittersweet.
Romano, 23, graduated from Penn State University in May. She has $85,000 in student loan debt.
“It’s a great option, but I do think the plan should be for every student and there shouldn’t be any restrictions in terms of income,” Romano said.
“I don’t know if I’ll be eligible if my parents make over a certain amount. If that’s the case, it still puts a burden on me,” she added.
President Joe Biden announced his plan this week to cancel $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 as individuals or $250,000 as a family on tax filers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Loans obtained after June 30 are not eligible for relief.
The administration will also extend the federal student loan payment pause through Dec. 31.
More than 42 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data. Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000 and about less than half owe less than $20,000.
The White House estimates the plan would erase the federal student debt of 20 million people.
“This is the first step in overhauling our federal student aid system and understanding that the student debt crisis has been a drastic burden from many people, especially people of color,” said Jaylon Herbin, outreach associate and policy manager for the Center for Responsible Lending.
“Borrowers of color, have not been able to really have a fair and inclusive life when you look at financial stability, because they’ve been burdened by student debt,” he added.
According to a Brookings Institution study, Black students are more likely to borrow federal student loans at higher amounts than others. After earning a bachelor’s degree, Black borrowers owe an average of nearly $25,000 or more than white borrowers.
Delaware State University president and chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Tony Allen said the plan will help HBCUs students across the country.
“Sixty-three percent of Delaware State’s undergraduate students are Pell Grant eligible and graduate with about $52,000 in federal student loan debt,” Allen said in a statement.
“Those students will see a nearly 40% reduction in their student loans,” he said. “Another 30% of our undergraduates will receive about a 20% reduction in their repayment obligation.
“Magnify that impact by the 325,000 currently-enrolled undergraduates and hundreds of thousands of recent grads at our 101 sister HBCUs around the nation,” he added. “Over the past 10 years, this totals $15 billion in debt relief for more than 1.1 million HBCU alumni.”
Women carry about two-thirds of the $1.7 trillion of federal student debt, with Black women more than twice as likely as white men to owe more than $50,000 in undergraduate student loan debt, according to a report released last month by The Center for Responsible Lending (CRL).
The report, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Household Policy Survey and a focus group of 33 diverse women from across the country, has found only four women in the focus group paid off their student loans.
Of the remaining 29, who identified as Black or Latinx, 86% reported owing over $10,000 and 48% reported owing over $50,000. Half of the women said they had student debt of more than $100,000.
CRL research has also found that $50,000 of across-the board debt cancellation would eliminate the student debt of more than 70% of all Black and Latino borrowers.
“The plan was a start, but we still need more bold policy changes,” Herbin said. “Borrowers still need substantial, broad-based cancellation that is automatic and free from a burdensome application process. Under the $10,000 plan, millions will see only a small decrease in their debt burden.
“Furthermore, the means-testing approach limits relief, adds unnecessary red tape to cancellation and places significant barriers in the way of relief for low-income borrowers who lack the means to navigate whatever process will be put into place to obtain forgiveness,” he added.
Pittsburgh native and Penn State University alumna Tomika Smithwick
said she took certain steps to ensure that would be in a better place financially after graduating from college.
“I was in an Upper Bound program, went to a state school and lived at home for a couple of years, which allowed me to put more money down on my student loans.” Smithwick said. “Some of those decisions helped me to be debt free.”
Smithwick, 41, said she would tell current college students to find ways to save money while getting their education.
“Apply for scholarships and grants,” Smithwick said. “Look at community colleges. Go to a college in-state and stay at home versus staying on campus if possible.
“Most importantly, don’t be discouraged,” she added. “There are ways you can still get your education without going into a massive amount of debt. You just have to weigh your options and do your research.”
