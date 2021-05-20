The head of the union that represents Pennsylvania’s State Police troopers is demanding an apology from Gov. Tom Wolf over a Juneteenth-themed letter the Democratic governor sent to all state employees, arguing that it insulted his officers.
At issue is language that Wolf included in his letter last week, noting that “Juneteenth is a celebration of the progress we have made as a nation towards equality and justice for all. Sadly, the continued death of African Americans at the hands of police … are painful reminders that racism and intolerance are still with us today.”
The state observes Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, as a state holiday. It commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the United States.
In an op-Ed sent to news organizations, including the Capital-Star, David Kennedy, the president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, blasted Wolf for “[pushing] a false narrative that police are racist murderers,” and called it the “worst kind of political pandering. He added that “it only serves to further divide our nation at the expense of officers who already work incredibly dangerous jobs.”
He added that the State Police support the Juneteenth holiday.
Kennedy said Wolf’s comments were particularly insulting because they came amid National Police Week, which commemorates fallen officers. The union boss concluded by saying that Wolf “[owed] all law enforcement officers, troopers and their loved ones an apology. A real apology.”
Speaking to WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, Wolf said his comment wasn’t directed at the State Police, and that he was stating a fact. And, based on a raft of studies, he has the data on his side.
In a 2020 study, researchers at Harvard University concluded that Black Americans were 3.23 times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police. Researchers examined 5,494 police-related deaths in the U.S. between 2013 and 2017 to reach their conclusions.
The study also found that rates “of deadly police encounters were higher in the West and South than in the Midwest and Northeast,” and that “racial disparities in killings by police varied widely across the country, with some metropolitan areas showing very high differences between treatment by race. Black Chicagoans, for example, were found to be over 650 percent more likely to be killed by police than white Chicagoans.”
“It’s not a false narrative. Death by policemen in the black community is real,” the Rev. Frank Allen, the president of the Harrisburg-area NAACP, told WHTM-TV. “It’s as real as you and I standing here. There’s racism there. There’s profiling there. There’s ‘I will get you’ there.”
Allen added that perhaps Wolf could have softened his language by noting that not all cops are racist and defused tensions.
“We have never been this close to throwing hands at each other since the Civil War and yet the basis of this is Crayola. Which is my color and your color,” Allen told the station.
In a statement, the administration walked back its remarks.
“With the message, the commonwealth sought to invite participation in Juneteenth Day, a holiday that marks the emancipation from slavery for African-Americans,” it reads. “The intent of the email was to acknowledge that there is still work to be done across the nation towards equality and justice for all. We are sorry that this message was obscured, and we hope all Pennsylvanians can observe Juneteenth and recognize its importance. Law Enforcement officers play a vital role in protecting Pennsylvania citizens and supporting our communities, and we are sorry if anyone took offense to the message.”
