State Reps. Morgan Cephas (D-192) and Jason Ortitay (R-46) introduced legislation during a virtual press conference Wednesday morning to “ban-the-box” on public college and university admission applications.
The legislators said the law would remove barriers to education for returning citizens, thus furthering economic growth and community safety.
“How do we expect those who paid their debt to society to move forward and better themselves if we allow their criminal past to dictate their future? This reality is especially true in our Black and brown communities,” Cephas said.
“Banning the box … would encourage not discourage formerly incarcerated individuals from wanting to go to college, earn a degree, and enter the workforce with the skills they need to land a good-paying job to support themselves and their family, while significantly decreasing their chances of recidivism.”
According to a statement from the House media office, The bill0 — H.B. 2952 — “would prevent public colleges or universities in Pennsylvania from inquiring about a student's criminal history, with the exception of certain criminal offenses, on the initial applications or at any other time during the admissions process.”
However, the legislation would, after a student has been accepted, allow the university to “make such inquiries” to offer counseling or some other form of support and to determine how a student can participate in campus life.
“Studies have shown that students with a criminal history do not engage in more criminal activity at college than those entering with a clean record,” Ortitay said. “We need to be creating opportunities for college admission instead of erecting barriers.
"I do recognize that some violent crimes should be disclosed, and colleges should be able to institute safeguards that will allow students to gain a degree and protect public safety at the same time. This legislation strikes that balance.”
Criminal justice advocate Mary Baxter, a returned citizen who gave birth while incarcerated and shackled to a bed, described the anxiety that the criminal background question can cause, another indication of the barrier it can be.
“Making that leap to a four-year university … I remember having severe anxiety because I came across that question about my criminal background and I remember several times logging back out and just having this fear and overwhelming anxiety and re-traumatization of my experience while incarcerated,” said Baxter.
“Filling out that application definitely took me back to that moment where I was shackled. Luckily, I pushed through the fear and I was able to complete the application and I was accepted to all the universities that I applied to.”
Divine Lipscomb, a student at Penn State University and a returned citizen, also shared his experience with the box.
“A felony should not cast you as a throw away to society," he said. "The current Penn State policy allows for them to ask about criminal convictions on their record. If you are to get pass the application process itself, you are then subjected to a hearing to determine whether or not you are safe to be on campus. This policy acts as a deterrent for justice impacted people.
“My need for higher education was greater than the barriers that were put in place. However, the narrative that assumes most people can and will pull themselves up by the bootstrap and move mountains if they want to succeed bad enough, I assure you that is not the case. If I had not found the community, I had at Penn State, I promise you, I wouldn’t be here today. Education is a human right that allows us to liberate our minds. Education is the gateway to financial security and intellectual prosperity for oneself and our future generations. This bill can aid in securing that future for thousands of our commonwealth neighbors.”
