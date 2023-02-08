State Rep. Joanna E. McClinton, (D.-191st) said she absolutely sees a path for her to become Speaker of the House after special elections for three house seats in Allegheny County are decided tonight.
“Absolutely, there is definitely a path for me to be Speaker,” McClinton said in an interview with The Tribune. “It’s all about our caucus deciding what is best for it and what it wants.”
House Democrats are expected to take control of the body again when the polls close for special elections in three heavily democratic legislative races in the Pittsburgh area.
Amie Downs, a spokesperson for Allegheny County, said the polls close at 8 p.m.
“If all three seats are won by Democrats, then we will for the first time, be able to defend our democratic majority of 102 members and that will give us the ability to have votes on rules, whether we have special session, as in January or whether we go in regular session,” said McClinton, who represents parts of West Philadelphia and parts of Delaware County. “We will be able to operate and function. It will be very clear that we are the majority caucus and we can control the calendar, decide what bills are called up and drive our agenda.”
On Nov. 8, House Democrats won 102 house seats, a majority, but the victory was short lived because three seats became vacant after the death of State Rep. Tony DeLuca, (D-32nd) in October; and the resignations of former State Rep. Austin Davis (D-35th) after his election as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor; and former State Rep. Summer Lee, (D-34th) who was elected as the state’s first black woman U.S. Rep. that same day.
The uncertainly of the control of the house caused a brief power struggle between McClinton and former Speaker Byran Cutler, (R.-100) of Lancaster County, as each sought control of the body. There was a lawsuit by Cutler and counter lawsuit by McClinton in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, but they became moot after the house elected a speaker.
Subsequently, on Jan. 3, State Rep. Mark Rozzi, (D-126th) of Berks County was nominated as Speaker of the House by the Republicans and supported by both parties, as a compromise candidate. Since then, however, the Republicans have become disenchanted with Rozzi and the house has suffered from gridlock for more than a month.
In fact, Cutler has called on Rozzi to resign.
In the meantime, the business of the house has come to a halt.
“We really needed a compromise candidate we needed votes from across the aisle to decide who would be in charge,” McClinton said. “If we decide, when we go back into session this month, that we don’t need a compromise speaker anymore and that they want me to be speaker, then that is how we will proceed.”
The speaker’s duties include calling up bills for votes, naming committee chairs and presiding as officer of the body.
Nicole Reigelman, house democratic caucus spokesperson, said caucus leadership including the speaker serve at the pleasure of house, so any of them are subject to replaced. Any member can make a motion to call for an election of a new speaker, but it take a majority to elect one.
The Tribune reached out to Cutler and Rozzi but they did not return calls by press time.
