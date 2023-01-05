A three-judge panel in state court will make the next move Wednesday in a dispute that could determine which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The House Democrats' leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton, who has scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 to fill two vacant House seats, asked the Commonwealth Court this week to reject a Republican lawsuit challenging the election date.
The lawsuit by Republican leader Rep. Bryan Cutler seeks to postpone the elections in Allegheny County until May, which would allow the GOP to maintain a thin majority until then.
The Democrats won a House majority of 102-101 in the Nov. 8 election, but one of their members has died and two others won higher office, giving the Republicans a temporary 101-99 majority.
Both Democrats and Republicans laid claim to the speaker's office, but on Tuesday the House voted 115-85 to elect Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, as the speaker.
Rozzi was nominated by Republicans and supported overwhelmingly by Democrats. As an apparent peace offering to both parties, Rozzi promptly announced that he would not caucus with either party and would lead the House in a non-partisan way.
He also reaffirmed McClinton’s decision last month to set the elections for Feb. 7.
McClinton's motion in Commonwealth Court argues that Cutler's lawsuit against the Pennsylvania secretary of state and Allegheny County is moot.
The special elections to fill the three vacancies are in heavily Democratic areas and could pave the way for another Democratic majority, possibly triggering another election for speaker.
It is unclear whether Rozzi has or will change his party registration and he has not commented on it.
“Today was an historic day for this institution,” Rozzi said. “I am humbled by the bipartisan trust my colleagues have placed in me.”
Rozzi made his comments in Harrisburg, flanked by McClinton and other Democrats.
Cutler's lawsuit was part of a continuing power struggle with McClinton over the date of special elections for the 34th and 35th district seats.
The seats became vacant after the resignations of two Democrats who won higher office on Nov. 8. Austin Davis was elected as the state’s first African-American lieutenant governor, and Summer Lee was elected as the state’s first African-American woman in Congress.
Already, another special election was scheduled for Feb. 7 to replace the late State Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-32nd, who died before winning the November election.
McClinton’s office would not comment on whether a new Democratic majority would trigger another election for House speaker.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania secretary of state is moving forward and has certified candidates for the 32nd, 34th and 35th districts.
Amie Downs, a spokesperson for Allegheny County, said: “We are continuing with preparations for the Special Elections to be held on February 7th. Ultimately, two of the three remain in the Courts' hands, but are doing any/all administrative work that we can for a February 7th election, whether it’s just one district, or all three.”
