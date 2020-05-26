EAST PENN, Pa. — A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in East Penn, according to state police in Carbon County. The child was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, but authorities declined further comment. The child's name has not been released.
No charges have been filed so far, but the shooting remains under investigation.
