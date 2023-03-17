Pennsylvania state Sen. Art Haywood

Pennsylvania state Sen. Art Haywood says The State of Black Pennsylvania Report is the first of its kind to compare “ourselves to ourselves.” —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

A new report about African Americans in Pennsylvania says grades for this group are coming up A’s in some key areas.

“There are some surprising things in this report ... the story is so often what we are not doing (right) but this is what we are doing,” said state Sen. Art Haywood, whose office recently issued the State of Black Pennsylvania Report 2010-2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.