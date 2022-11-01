With the 2022-2023 state budget finalized in mid-July, lawmakers took a brief hiatus. They then returned to the state Capitol with members hitting the ground running last month. And with much to discuss and decide as the November election looms next week, there’s certainly been a flurry of activity.
And remember, this year’s session will officially conclude Nov. 30. This means operations for both chambers set in motion the final acts of business. The question to be answered is what’s happening between now and then?
With the return to session, the House and Senate each moved a number of bills to address a multitude of priority issues.
Here’s the recap:
House members sent a strong message to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in mid-September when they voted, by a wide margin, to hold the controversial law enforcement official in contempt of the House. The full vote was 162-38, and marked a unique twist in the long battle between lawmakers and Krasner. And then state Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, went forward as the prime sponsor and filed articles of impeachment last week.
Her and House Republicans are offering two articles. They accuse Krasner of “misbehavior in office” because he failed to enforce the law, endangering city residents and visitors and bringing the district attorney’s office into disrepute; and that his failure to cooperate obstructed the committee’s investigation.
The earlier vote came after Krasner refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The subpoena was related to the committee’s focus on the rise in crime in Philadelphia. Krasner has argued the effort continues to “operate outside the bounds of the law.” While met with bipartisan approval, not all democrats from Philadelphia agreed with the House vote. Some were extremely critical.
***
Shifting gears to less controversial matters, the House also moved a plan that would provide additional supports to fire and EMS units throughout the state. House Bill 1178, would push more grant funding to local emergency units.
Additional focus was also afforded to veterans who own small businesses and seek partnerships with the commonwealth. House Bill 2862 would give vet-businesses the same considerations as small and diverse businesses. Both measures passed with a strong bipartisan vote.
Some of the other issues of focus this session included pension-system transparency and election integrity — the latter of which is ongoing issue of importance for the state’s lawmakers. With House Bill 143 passing the House, the state could soon have a greater ability to remove deceased individuals from voter rolls.
The pension proposal, House Bill 1671, would require more open access to how management fees are accounted for within the state pension systems. This topic has been a heated discussion among the legislature for years, and with pension liabilities and proposed COLAs (cost of living adjustments) front-and-center with some officials, it’s no surprise the House took action.
The General Assembly left town Wednesday for an Election Day break without passing a spending plan for $100 million in mental health funding in this year’s state budget, which was from the commonwealth’s share of American Rescue Plan funding included in the $45.2 billion budget.
Lawmakers involved in the process of developing recommendations for how to spend the money say they’re disappointed.
