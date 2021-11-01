HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
The administration in an email to employees said the five days of "verification leave" can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31. An employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave, it said.
"This leave will help incentivize the vaccinations that protect commonwealth employees and the Pennsylvanians we serve," the administration told employees. "It's one more way we can show our gratitude to employees who step up to help us protect our communities and bring this pandemic to an end."
The administration already offers a paid day off to get vaccinated.
