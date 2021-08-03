When Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor took office in January, he encountered a department being funded at 1997 levels.
Now he’s seeking to bring the department’s budget up to date. His office is seeking an additional $5.7 million in state funding, which would boost its total budget to about $40 million.
“We’re working with the legislature to get our budget restored because of everything that is going on,” DeFoor said during a Philadelphia Tribune editorial board meeting.
“When you talk about the funds with the American Rescue Plan, funds related to COVID and funds that the state is distributing, somebody has to look out to make sure that those funds are being spent the way that they’re supposed to be spent. It’s this office’s responsibility but it’s very difficult to do any of that when you’re working in 2021 with a budget from 1997.”
The lack of financial resources is hampering the department’s ability to perform school, federal, state and county audits, he said.
“It’s our responsibility to ensure that tax dollars are being spent the way that they’re supposed to be spent and without having the proper resources to do that it means we can’t do as many school audits that we would want to,” said DeFoor, a Republican with 30 years of experience auditing and investigating government fraud, waste and abuse.
During 2020, due to budgetary constraints, 48 people from the department were given early retirement and buy-out options, according to DeFoor. He said the department lost one-third of its school auditors.
“School audits aren’t one of the audits that you necessarily think about, but those are the things that impact families the day that they walk out their front door — just to make sure that those schools are spending their funds correctly,” DeFoor said.
He said the boost in funding would permit his office to provide raises to management who haven’t received a pay increase for almost 12 years.
More financial resources would also enable the department to recruit and retain more employees, as close to 50% of the department’s staff is now eligible for retirement.
With that in mind, the department plans to form relationships with colleges and universities throughout the commonwealth, particularly the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), in order to build a pipeline of diverse employees. Whites comprise 87.4% of its 372 staff members, while African Americans account for 9.4%, Hispanics 2.1%, Asians 0.5%, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders 0.3% and people of two or more races 0.3%, according to department statistics.
“This department needs to mirror what this commonwealth looks like, and right now it doesn’t,” said DeFoor, the state’s first African-American auditor general.
While some Pennsylvania Republicans have been asking for an audit of the 2020 election, DeFoor says he’s focusing on the work that his office is statutorily required to do.
“I’ve moved on and the election has been certified and the courts have ruled,” he said.
DeFoor also plans to raise awareness on the importance of financial literacy. He was spurred to tackle the issue as auditor general after reading a report about other states passing laws making it mandatory to teach financial literacy in kindergarten through 12th grade. He’d like to see the same happen in Pennsylvania.
“It’s not something that we have to build from the ground up,” DeFoor said. “Others have done it very successfully and so we take the successes of others and tailor it to Pennsylvania. It’s something that quite frankly should be done.”
Prior to becoming the state’s auditor general, DeFoor started the Dauphin County Controller’s Financial Initiative to bring educators together to talk about financial literacy.
“The reason why that was so important to me is when you look at socioeconomic conditions — and this is just my opinion — financial literacy is the root of all that,” DeFoor said.
“If you understand financial literacy, that helps build what you need to do to get yourself out of that socioeconomic condition. It’s not all of it, but it’s part of it.”
