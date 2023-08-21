Starbucks Black Men Arrested

FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages to a former regional manager who was earlier awarded more than $25 million after she alleged she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a Philadelphia location in 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

CAMDEN, N.J. — A judge has ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages and tax damages to a former regional manager who was earlier awarded more than $25 million after alleging she and other white employees were unfairly punished following the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a store in 2018.

In June, Shannon Phillips won $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages after a jury in New Jersey found that race was a determinative factor in Phillips' firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

