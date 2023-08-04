Voters in Allegheny County will choose between a Democrat with experience in economic and workforce development and a local Republican committee chairperson to fill the seat recently vacated by former Democratic state Rep. Sara Innamorato.

Democrats have tapped Lindsay Powell, the director of workforce strategies for the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit economic development organization, InnovatePGH. Powell, who lives in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, is also a member of the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Peter Hall is a reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this article first appeared.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.