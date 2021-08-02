Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s office hosted its first “Unity in the Community Day” at the Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ in West Oak Lane on Saturday.
“The sheriff’s office said we need to have unity in the community. That is the start to bringing the kind of infrastructure that addresses the problems in our city and the community,” said Bishop J. Louis Felton of Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ.
“Unity in the Community Day” was hosted in partnership with A Home Is A Right, Inc. and Mount Airy Church of God in Christ and is open to all community members.
“The problem with our city and communities is that we are divided. Families are divided. When you’re divided you leave open areas for drugs, for gangs, for violence. A strong united community will stand against these ills that are destroying our city. So, we need this event and there’re going to be several of them around the city,” said Felton.
The unity in the community neighborhood and city gathering featured offerings for all community members including free food courtesy of Brown’s Shop-Rite, Caring For Friends, Laborers’ Local Union 57 and Laborers’ District Council.
“Events like this are important for our community,” said Michael Harris, national vice president, Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity. “There are a lot of issues and concerns out there in the community and the people in the community don’t know what they can get or what they are entitled to.”
The event included a job fair with Amazon and other employers, children’s activities, live performances by spoken-word artists and West Powelton Drill Team.
“So when you have events like this with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department and they’re giving out food and they’re providing resources as far as health care and resources for our veterans it strengthens the community,” said Harris.
“COVID-19 has really put a damper and hurt on the community and a lot of people went without and we have organizations like the Sheriff’s Department, Caring for Friends, The Veterans Association, Omega Phi Veterans Fraternity and Gateway. They help to bring the community back to where it was and hopefully inspire the community to go out and do more and know that we care about their welfare,” Harris said.
Other resources and giveaways included school supplies, clothing, personal protective items, such as masks and hand sanitizer, tax information for homeowners, skates and other toys for children and of course fellowship. A number of Philadelphia nonprofits, health care agencies and other city agencies were in attendance as well. If any attendees were interested in receiving a COVID vaccination that was available also.
“When we are having a situation in our city dealing with violence and people feeling unsafe we have to come together. So, we came together with our partners so that people can come out of their homes and have a good time in the community, feel safe and build that bridge between us,” said Philadelphia Sheriff Bilal. “That’s what this is about. Coming together. Because if we are going to combat violence in our community we all have to come together.”
“What we want to accomplish is for people to join us. For those who need food, to get the food. Come out, enjoy themselves, look at the services that are here because these are all resources that are going to be here for everybody,” said Bilal.
Bilal’s message for younger constituents was to engage with her office and the other agencies that participated in the “Unity in Community Day.”
“There are services if you need help,” she said. “There are institutions that will help you if you feel as though you are a part of that violence or you’re afraid of the violence coming at you. There are services that will help you get out of that because we want you to live on. Not just for the moment,” said Bilal.
“So we’re saying come let us talk to you. Our thing is, most people talk over young people. We want the young people to talk to us. Tell us what you need and we will try to help you with that,” said Bilal.
“In these times of uncertainty, when we are beset by an epidemic of gun violence, the continuing threat of COVID-19 and the fraying of our very social fabric, an event like this — where we can all come together and enjoy being around each other, helping each other, connecting with each other again — it is a necessary part of regaining and strengthening our people, our community and our city. I thank all of those who have stepped up and stepped forward to help us make this the first of many such events, and I welcome Philadelphians from across the city to join us on Saturday to experience just what makes this the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection,” Sheriff Bilal said.
“You can see that the people feel safe [at the Unity in Community event] and they feel confident. They feel strong about their community whenever they can be in a place where it’s alright to be and the children are OK,” said Felton. “We have law enforcement, we have community, we have church. We’re going back to school in a few days. This sets the tone for what kind of city we want to have.”
