TRENTON, N.J. — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, was remembered in a memorial service Saturday as a trailblazer who fought to help those in need.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and a host of New Jersey officials addressed mourners Saturday in the packed Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Mourners included Oliver’s 95-year-old mother and other family members as well as five current and former governors of the state.

The Associated Press

