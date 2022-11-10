Three former Sharon Hill police officers pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless endangerment in the shooting death of Fanta Bility, 8, last year.
As part of a plea agreement in Delaware County Court in Media, manslaughter charges against Brian Devaney, 42, Sean Dolan, 26, and Devon Smith, 35, were dropped. The agreement was negotiated by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who consulted defense lawyers and the family of Fanta.
All three officers will remain out on bail until they are sentenced on Jan. 12 by Delaware County Court Judge Margaret J. Amoroso. They could face up to 20 years in prison.
Amoroso said that both the defense and the family will be invited to submitted evidence and testimony to be considered before sentencing.
The hearing was packed with family members, friends and supporters of Fanta, including her mother Tenneh Kromah, father Morris Bility, uncle Abu Bility and cousin Siddiq Kamara.
“We are still coming to grips with the reality that our beloved Fanta is gone forever," the family said in a statement. "That is why it is critically important for our family to begin the healing process which cannot happen while this matter remains unresolved. Therefore, after much prayer and discussion with our family, we determined that it was in our best interest for the District Attorney to ensure that the police officers take responsibility for their actions, admit to their reckless conduct endangering many, and killing our Fanta. We pray that as a result of the police officers being held accountable, we can as a family and as a community, finally have some closure and begin the healing process.”
The statement also said the family, who belong to a community of immigrants from Guinea, agreed with the plea arrangement and asked the community to respect its decision and said the family will continue to seek justice and accountability from the Sharon Hill Borough.
The incident occurred outside the Academy Park High School stadium in August 2021 as a high school football game was winding down. A chaotic scene unfolded after two teens got into an argument and exchanged gunfire. The officers told investigators they thought the car driving toward them was the likely source of the gunfire, prompting them to fire 25 shots as a crowd moved outside the stadium.
Fanta Bility had attended the game with her mother and an older sister, who was also shot but survived.
The district attorney initially charged the teens with murder over the child’s death, but those charges were later dismissed.
The officers were later fired by the Sharon Hill Council, a small borough near Philadelphia International Airport. Devaney was not wearing a body camera at the time, while Dolan and Smith did not turn theirs on, investigators said.
Also attending the hearing were representatives if the Delaware County Black Caucus, the Philadelphia NAACP, the Darby Area NAACP and the Minority Center.
Delaware County FOP Lodge 27, which also represented the officers, has maintained that they were doing their job and it was an unfortunate accident.
“We believe that Sharon Hill Borough is also accountable,” Kamara said. “My family still resides in the borough and we know that Sharon Hill officials failed to properly train the officers who used deadly force. We need to ensure all officers are properly trained so no one ever has to experience the horror and tremendous loss and pain that we continue to feel on a daily basis.”
