In his first budget, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed $44.4 billion to increase education spending, provide property tax relief for seniors, help small businesses and offer more funding for the most vulnerable.
On Tuesday, Shapiro praised the General Assembly and former Gov. Tom Wolf for leaving the state in solid fiscal health. For example, the general fund surplus and the savings in the rainy day fund, estimated at about $11 billion are the largest in the state’s history.
“We are prepared to weather a storm should it come,” Shapiro said. “And now we can afford to make critical investments of the people of Pennsylvania right now.”
Before Shapiro spoke, there was a history-making moment, when House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-191st District, who last month became the first African-American woman to hold that post, presented the gavel to Austin Davis, of McKeesport, Pa., the first African-American lieutenant governor, who presided over the chamber. In addition, Kim Ward, R-39th District, the first female president of the Senate, also sat next to the governor.
“Today in this chamber we are witnessing history,” Shapiro said. “Together we represent every Pennsylvanian. We must come to the table and develop common sense solutions to deliver to the people."
The foundation for strong, safe and healthy communities, is education, Shapiro said.
So his budget calls for $567.4 million or 7.8% increase in basic education funding. In addition, special education funding will get an increase of $103.8 million, for children with disabilities or special needs. The budget also proposes $38.5 million to continue to provide universal free breakfast for all students, regardless of income.
“How can we expect children to learn if they haven’t had anything to eat,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro would expand the state’s property tax rent rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000 and increase the cap on income to $45,000 a year, up from $35,000.
“Under my plan nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify and many of 400,000 people who already qualify … will see their rebates nearly double,” Shapiro said.
When it comes to economic development, the 2023-24 budget has several new initiatives, such as $20 million for a department for historically disadvantaged businesses that will supplement previous federal programs.
“We have heard from people who feel that they have not been heard,” Shapiro said.
Black- and Latino-owned business are more likely to be turned down for traditional bank loans, pay higher interest rates and receive lower loan amount, than their white counterparts.
“We will provide credit and financing for women and minority owned business all across this commonwealth,” Shapiro said.
Some of the other credit initiatives include a 50% increase in the state’s Manufacturing Innovation Program, which connects universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation; funding for the Governor’s Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a one-stop-shop for businesses seeking to expand and reignite the Pennsylvania economy and a funding for a new Organic Center of Excellence to continue and boost the state’s agriculture business.
In addition, other highlights of the budget include:
• $500 million to connect students with mental health services
• $105 million for school safety and security grants
• $100 million for violence prevention
• $66.7 million for child care services for low-income families
• $60 million increase for higher education
• $27 million for job retention and recruitment
• $16 million for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
• $5 million for the Department of Environmental Protect to maintain clean air and water
• An elimination of the cellphone tax
For his part, Shapiro urged Republicans to work with him to seek common ground, for instance to raise the state’s minimum wage which at $7.25 an hour is lower than 30 nearby states.
“I have faith that we can do this work together,” Shapiro said. “I am humbled by the trust that they (voters) have placed in me and committed to returning that trust.”
