SEPTA's general manager, Leslie S. Richards, along with longtime SEPTA employee Chris Guinan, and his family, presented its 1,000th bike for a child in need at the Congreso Education and Training Center headquarters in North Philadelphia.
Eight years ago, Guinan, who recently retired from SEPTA after 30 years of service, decided to make a difference for children in need throughout the Philadelphia region by presenting them with bicycles.
“Back in 2011 my family, each member, my son, daughter, wife and I collectively gathered five good used bicycles that we cleaned up with the intent to turn it into Toys for Tots, a program that SEPTA helps facilitate,” Guinan said.
“I came to find out that they didn’t accept good used toys, so at that point I redirected those bikes to a non profit called Intercultural Services. I had a nice relationship with the prior SEPTA general manager and he was very kind as is this one, Leslie Richards, extending us the ability to collect bikes that our employees would donate,” said Guinan.
SEPTA has been a huge help with supporting the facilitation of collecting bikes from workers. They've also allowed unclaimed and abandoned bikes left at SEPTA stations to be donated for this cause.
"They must subsidize probably two thirds of the bikes that we’ve collected over the years,” Guinan said. “Most of the bikes we’ve received are from the community and have come through SEPTA, one fashion or another. If SEPTA says no tomorrow that cuts 65 percent of what we’d be able to give.”
"One of the things I noticed right away when I arrived at SEPTA was the generosity of our employees," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "From raising money for breast cancer awareness to food drives to help local families to holiday toy drives to area Spring clean-up projects – when our city and region has a need, SEPTA employees are there to help, and what Chris Guinan has built is a great example of the generosity of SEPTA employees, and how much they care about the communities we serve."
Over the past nine years, most of those good used bikes that the Guinan family repair and refurbish have been donated to families in West and South Philadelphia by way of Intercultural Services. Other benefactors include the Shriners Hospital for Children and
Holy Family University who directed bike deliveries to a Hurricane Sandy relief initiative years ago.
“It is an interesting way we were contacted,” said Congreso Director of External Affairs Leslie Riviera. “Chris happens to be neighbors with a member of the Congreso family, Meghan Parkinson - Sidorski, manager of our elect program which is the teen parenting program at Congreso."
After learning about the bike restoration program and Guinan's desire to reach children in North Philadelphia, Congreso collaborated this year by identifying recipients this holiday season.
“They are now reaching the 1000th bike donated and this was actually going to be the first bike that we received but we are excited to share that it’s going to be an ongoing relationship,” Riviera said.
Three families were present at the Congreso site for pick up on Fridayh. The other allocated bikes for Congreso families were delivered to their homes.
“One family lives within the Congreso neighborhood, walking distance. So they may be able to ride their bikes home which makes it convenient and fun for the kids,” Riviera said. “We are so appreciative of the work of Chris Guinan and his family and the generosity of SEPTA to find a nice way to take bikes that may not have been claimed and repurpose them and give them to a family that will really be able to put them to good use."
