SEPTA regional rail train in Conshohocken

Commuters wait to board the SEPTA regional rail train in Conshohocken to Center City on a Tuesday morning in July. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

After five years in the planning process, SEPTA hit the brakes on a new $48 million parking garage complex with more than 500 parking spaces in downtown Conshohocken. The proposed project was supposed to replace a surface parking lot with roughly 100 spaces that regularly runs out of room for commuters.

The money is still earmarked in SEPTA’s budget but board members tabled the project plans in April after negative comments from the public, officials said.

