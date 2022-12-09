Senator-Elect John Fetterman recently announced that Joseph Pierce will serve as his State Director, a role that Pierce said he has been working toward his whole career.
“I always say the objective is to be effective. I am much more goals and results oriented. Sometimes people get caught up in allowing, whether it's ego or whatever else, to get in the way of actually reaching a solution. I don't let that get in the way. I want to be collaborative. I don't have to be the person that had the idea. If it’s a good idea, let's go with it. Just as long as it's helping the people in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Pierce.
Fetterman, who recently beat challenger Mehmet Oz in the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, had previously worked with Pierce during his Senate campaign, when Pierce held the role of statewide political director. In announcing that Pierce will be taking the State Director position, he also announced that Adam Jentleson will be acting as his chief of staff.
“Joe and Adam are the best in their fields and I am honored that they have both accepted key staff positions for my office,” said Fetterman. “It will be invaluable to have a veteran of the Senate and a veteran of state politics in these key positions as we serve the people of Pennsylvania. Between Adam’s deep understanding of the Senate and Joe’s wealth of knowledge and experience serving the people of our commonwealth, I am confident that my office will be ready to fight and deliver for the people of Pennsylvania on day one.”
The State Director role will see Pierce working on Fetterman’s behalf to engage with constituents in Pennsylvania and manage relationships with statewide organizations and various groups, as well as taking part in the hiring and managing of staff for Fetterman’s office. He will also be available to be a surrogate on the Senator’s behalf as Fetterman continues to recover from his stroke in May.
“There're two aspects of this that are necessary. (I) already have a relationship with John, and we sort of know how to operate and that kind of thing. So I think the past experience with John will be amazingly helpful for this campaign. I sort of know how to work with him really well. … (Also) I had a bunch of … relationships already walking in the door. So now what we'll do is we'll just capitalize on them and try to be even more helpful to folks across the commonwealth,” said Pierce.
Pierce said that two of the biggest focuses that he intends to bring to the role are an emphasis on diversity and a ground-level understanding of the differences in situation for constituents in urban, suburban and rural settings.
“Just like John, I care about diversity. I care about making sure that all different types of people (are) represented on his team. But also making sure that that is sort of like a pillar of issues that we care about and how we help people and making sure that we're paying attention to certain things. So for sure that is something I inherently bring to the table as an African American,” said Pierce.
“(Also) I've been here in Philadelphia (as of) next month (for) 12 years and people think of me as a very city oriented person. But I grew up in very rural central Florida in the middle of an orange grove, (in a) town (with) less than 10,000 people. I remember what it was like growing up in a rural area, and those issues I still remember. My parents still have those issues when I go back home. So balancing the different types of (issues) whether it's city, suburban or rural or anywhere else in between, I have a unique perspective because I've lived both.”
Prior to accepting the position on Fetterman’s team as State Director, Pierce had actually been announced in mid-November as the campaign manager for former Councilmember Derek Green’s upcoming mayoral run. He has since left the position in order to focus on his new role under Fetterman.
Previous stops in Pierce’s career included a stint as the political director for Sen. Bob Casey, a period working as the political director for local union 32BJ SEIU, as well as acting as the director of government relations & advocacy for the mental health advocacy group Mental Health Partnerships.
According to Pierce, he will continue to be based out of Philadelphia as he carries out his new role and said that the sense of community he has seen in his time in the city has made a major impression on him.
“Philadelphians care. Like (in) Philadelphia, if you show up, Philadelphians care about each other. It's a strong sense of community. They talk about this as a city of neighborhoods, but that community that I see established with folks here in Philadelphia is one that is so endearing and it's how people get through and the way that they show love to each other. It's such a beautiful thing. So I think that being able to support that sense of community is a huge deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.