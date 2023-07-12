Rutgers University Camden

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

It will cost more to attend Rutgers University starting this year.

The Board of Governors agreed Monday to raise tuition by 6%, or by about $387 per semester for full-time in-state undergraduate students. Typical fees are estimated to increase by $100.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.