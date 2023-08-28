Moderate income homebuyers in historically disadvantaged areas such as Philadelphia, Baltimore or Camden, may get $15,000 or more in down payment and closing cost help from several banks serving the city.
The homebuying market, which saw a large boost in the last few years due to low interest rates, has stalled lately because of rising interest rates, smaller inventory and a huge demand for housing nationwide, experts have said.
Abraham Reyes Pardo, director of housing at the Urban League of Philadelphia, which operates a housing counseling program, said that these down payment and closing costs are critical for first time homebuyers, young professionals and others who pay all their bills, but simply can’t save enough.
“We have a number of individuals and families who are ready to go (buy a home),” Pardo said. “The only thing they need is funding to support the closing costs and the down payment.”
Last year, the Urban League, which offers its own payment assistance program alongside other city assistance programs, helped about 500 families purchase homes. This year, the Urban League has served about 3,000 families, many of them first time homebuyers or seeking help with financial literacy.
According to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., commonly known as Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 7.09%, the highest in over 20 years.
By contrast, the rate on the same mortgage in 2020 was 3.7%, a historically low rate, according to Rocket Mortgage.
Under federal law, banks have an obligation to loan money in the markets where they operate and also to Black and Brown neighborhoods that have previously been victims of redlining practices. In fact, federal regulators have recently cracked down on the practice. Redlining refers to the practice of denying mortgages, insurance and other investments in communities with large percentages of minority residents.
“Many of these families have otherwise proven that they have the ability to sustain a housing payment,” Pardo said. “We have renters who have been staying at the same place for 20 years and they have never missed a payment. They have very thin margins, very tight budgets that don’t allow them to save and put towards a down payment or closing costs.”
So, Bank of America, Chase Bank, TD Bank and Wells Fargo, all offer down payment and closing cost assistance in certain instances, related to income, area or veteran status.
“We brought a down payment assistance program to eight markets with Philadelphia being one of them in the amount of $10,000,” said Ernest Campbell, Wells Fargo retail mortgage market manager. “We are using it to help bridge the gap in homeownership in these particular markets. We already have a $5,000 closing cost program available and we are able to combine both of these as long as you meet the income requirements.”
The other markets are Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas, Minneapolis, New York and Washington, D.C.
Under its Special Purpose Credit Program, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo Bank, is offering $10,000 in down payment grants for home buyers whose combined income is 120% of less of the area’s median income on a purchaser’s primary residence. In addition, the home buyers could combine closing cost assistance from the bank totaling $5,000.
“We know that the down payment is still one of the biggest obstacles to those entering the home buying space. We hope to alleviate that for some potential home buyers,” Campbell said. “Whenever a buyer comes to the table with more money from a down payment perspective or from a closing cost perspective that less money that the seller has to put out. So it makes their offer even more competitive. We hope that people see it that way and maybe look at this as a reason to get off the fence or an incentive to buy.”
Wells Fargo has committed $100 million to increase mortgage lending in traditionally under-served areas. It has also committed to help create 40,000 new homeowners of color by 2025.
In 2022, TD Bank of Cherry Hill launched its TD Home Access Mortgage program to promote affordable and equitable home ownership, with a grant of $5,000 that could be used for down payment assistance or closing costs. In August, TD Bank increased that grant to $10,000.
According to a survey by TD Bank, many Black and Brown homebuyers said that the down payment for a mortgage was a significant barrier to purchasing a home.
“The current housing market is highly competitive, making it exceedingly difficult for potential homebuyers, especially people of color, to contend if they have limited financial resources for a down payment or closing costs,” said Michael Innis-Thompson, head of community lending and development at TD Bank. “This mortgage offering is designed to ease that burden, provide more equity in the home lending process, and make the dream of homeownership more attainable for Black and Hispanic families.”
At Bank of America, eligible home buyers may receive either a down payment grant of $10,000 or 3% of the home’s purchase price, depending on price of the home. In addition, the bank offers a closing cost grant of $7,500, as part of a $5 billion Community Homeownership Commitment program introduced in 2019, according to Susan Atran, a spokeswoman for Bank of America. The program was later increased to $15 billion.
Since 2019, more than 1,100 individuals and families in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties have received more than $246 million in mortgage loans and $12.8 million in grants, from the Bank of America program, Atran said.
At Chase Bank of New York, homebuyers can get down payment assistance of anywhere between $2,500 and $5,000, as part of several different programs based on income, veteran status and, in some cases, those without income limits.
According to the National Association of Realtors, nationwide housing sales dropped in June and July, because of rising interest rates and other factors.
“Higher interest rates means the banks have to pay our more to get your money in savings and money market accounts,” said Ivanhoe Smith, managing partner of Coral Island Partners, a Philadelphia investment firm. “There is still a shortage of housing and there is still a pretty high demand for housing. Banks are looking for a way to bolster their income streams.”
