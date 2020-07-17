Pennsylvanians earning minimum wage cannot afford a moderate two-bedroom apartment in the state unless they work 106 hours per week, according to a new report.
No minimum-wage worker in any county, metropolitan area or state can afford a two-bedroom apartment by working a standard 40-hour work week, said the “Out of Reach” report released this week by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.
“The harm and trauma of this enduring challenge is laid bare during COVID-19 where millions of people in America risk losing their homes during a pandemic,” said National Low Income Housing Coalition President Diane Yentel in a news release.
“The lack of affordable homes for the lowest income people is one of our countries most urgent and solvable challenges during and after COVID-19. We lack only the political courage to fund the solutions at the scale necessary. It’s time for Congress to act.”
The NLIHC wants Congress to provide a refundable tax credit for the poorest renters, fully fund the Housing Choice Voucher program and expand the supply of affordable rental housing with significant increases in capital investments.
Pennsylvania renters would have to earn $19.23 an hour (almost $40,000 annually) to afford a two-bedroom apartment for $1,000, the amount identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Department as fair market value in the state, according to the “Out of Reach” report.
In Philadelphia, renters need to earn even more to afford a two-bedroom apartment at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market value of $1,226; they would need to earn $23.58 per hour (about $49,000 annually).
The typical renter in Pennsylvania earns $15.90 per hour (about $33,000 annually), which is $3.33 less than the hourly wage needed to afford a modest unit, according to the report.
People are being pushed out of their communities, said Nora Lichtash, executive director of the Women’s Community Revitalization Project.
“It happens first to renters,” she said.
The mayor and City Council are making “some really bad decisions” around affordable housing, Lichtash said.
Lichtash said the city needs a real focus on providing housing, which should include resources to preserve existing affordable housing, and funding and land to build new units.
“Thousands of the lowest income families in Pennsylvania could not afford out of reach rents before the COVID-19 pandemic and now we are facing a potential rental housing crisis,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, in a news release.
“That’s why it’s so important for the federal government to act to supplement our state’s efforts on emergency rental assistance to avoid a financial cliff and housing families during the pandemic.”
She said many Philadelphia residents are struggling during this challenging time.
“More people are unemployed and without health insurance,” Lichtash said. “The people who are struggling the most are people with fewer resources because of racism. It’s people of color, often women with kids who are really being hurt right now in terms of housing.”
