houses for sale- Philly

Rowhomes at 34th and Spring Garden Street for sale or rent. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The cost to purchase a home continues to spike across the tri-state area and doesn’t appear to begin slowing down, as monthly realtor reports across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware show.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago, the cost to purchase a home has increased by 31% in Pennsylvania — but prices were already climbing before then.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

