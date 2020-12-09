The Norristown Police Department has identified an individual they believe is responsible for vandalism that included a hanging dummy covered in racial epithets in downtown Norristown on Dec. 3.
“Through our investigation the Norristown Police Department has identified the person responsible,” said Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot. “We are working with the District Attorney’s office to determine how best to proceed.
“The NPD has also been in contact with our mental health and social service partners. All of us have had experience with this offender in the past. Although there is much more work to do, we are pleased with the progress that we’ve made.”
A target of the hate crimes may have been Magisterial District Judge Gregory Scott. He is Montgomery County’s first Black district judge. Now 32, he was the youngest sitting Judge in Pennsylvania when he was sworn in as a Magisterial District Judge in the 38th Judicial District on Dec. 21, 2015.
On March 3, while Scott’s vehicle was parked on a private lot in a reserved space behind his office, a local man identified in court records as Harlan Udis was observed on a video placing trash, dead flowers, and a sticker on the judge’s car. Udis received two misdemeanor charges, one for stalking and the another for harassment.
On March 17, Scott told authorities he was being harassed by Udis. The affidavit states “Scott informed me that he is being continuously harassed by Harlan Udis. Scott stated that this is the third incident in approximately a month.”
On another occurrence, Scott was notified that there was a package at the back door. Upon exiting the rear door, Scott observed a paper towel that read “Judge Scott = Bad Nigger”. The affidavit stated “Scott reviewed the exterior camera footage and observed Udis prop the box up.”
According to the documents, Scott went to retrieve the box and found a new sign that read “Judge Scott is a Dickfour”.
Although Scott may be Udis’ latest obsession he isn’t the first person of color to be taunted and attacked by him. Court records indicate Udis in two complaints which were violent and racially charged.
A non-traffic citation was recorded on June 14 after Udis repeatedly engaged in harassing and alarming conduct by calling a victim “Spanish Scumbag Trash”. Udis also wrote slurs and hung them on the victim’s doors. Udis was fined $100 for his actions.
In another incident this year, Udis was fined $25 for causing damage to a window with a BB gun.
NPD has neither confirmed or denied that if Udis is responsible for the Dec. 3 incident but he has committed to creating other racially-charged incidents.
On Nov. 10, 2019, the Norristown Police Department received a report of a sign which read “Welcome to Nigger Town, Big Slave Sale Today”, at the intersection of Marshall and Dekalb street, feet within the Norristown court building. Udis was identified as the person who placed the sign.
According to a criminal complaint, Udis admitted to posting the sign. He claimed it followed a disagreement he had with a woman who lives in the area. Udis received a misdemeanor charge of harassment for the incident.
