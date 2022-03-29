Delaware State University is among 15 institutions to share $3 million for student and research projects through the Propel Center, a Apple-funded global campus headquartered in Atlanta that supports learning and developments for historically Black colleges and universities.
The university has been awarded an Impact Grant for $300,000 that will support its vertical agriculture and sustainable urban ecosystems project.
“The promise of Apple and Propel is to empower underserved communities and the institutions that represent them to rise up; to build anew with contemporary investments and tools that don’t just level the playing field, but literally change it,” said Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University.
“The support we are receiving from them is a clear and compelling commitment,” he added. “We look forward to developing this work over time.”
The grant will be used to develop a vertical farm to produce supply chain and sustainable urban agriculture in underserved communities.
The vertical farm will also employ innovative programming in the areas of plant genomics, precision agriculture, as well as the emerging technologies of artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning.
“Our College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology not only has the expertise between the life sciences and agriculture, but they are merging those disciplines with unique business opportunities that could have material effect on many low-resource communities,” Allen said.
Charles Gibbs, president of the HBCU Consortium of the Propel Center, said Delaware State University’s proposal stood apart from over 50 research proposals that were received.
“The team led by Dr. [Cherese] Winstead and the proposal that was submitted demonstrated the gravitas, the intellect and most importantly, the enthusiasm to address a major issue across our global landscape of food insecurities in our urban communities,” Gibbs said in a statement.
“It is our intent to amplify the great work that is being done at Delaware State University,” he added.
In addition to Delaware State University, the University of the District of Columbia, Morehouse School of Medicine, Alabama State University and Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center and the Southern University Law Center were among the finalists awarded agri-tech grants.
Jackson State University, Prairie View A&M University, Wiley College, Bishop State Community College, Miles College, Bethune Cookman University, Benedict College, Simmons College of Kentucky and Edward Waters University were chosen for funding focused on the arts.
The Propel Center and the Impact Grants are part of Apple’s $100 million Racial and Justice Initiative, which is the corporation’s commitment to help dismantle barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color.
“We believe all students should have access to the tools, resources and opportunities to change the world,” Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple, said in a statement.
“The HBCU community is full of creativity and vision,” she added. “We’re proud to support new programming and pathways to drive meaningful change through the Propel Impact Grants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.